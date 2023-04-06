Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $150.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

