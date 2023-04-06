Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $493.48 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.39. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

