Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 282 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

