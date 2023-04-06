Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

GLPI stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.