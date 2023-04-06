Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $132.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

