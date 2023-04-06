Kooman & Associates Makes New $513,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $752,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

