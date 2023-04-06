TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Financial Analysis

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alamos Gold and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 108.97%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

50.2% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alamos Gold and TRX Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $821.20 million 6.22 $37.10 million $0.10 129.70 TRX Gold $15.09 million 9.66 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -52.64

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 4.52% 4.03% 3.02% TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88%

Risk and Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats TRX Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

