Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:D opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.