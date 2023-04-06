Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.
