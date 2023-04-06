International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 307 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

