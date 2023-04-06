International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,205 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,369.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

