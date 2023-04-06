Clarius Group LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.98% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

