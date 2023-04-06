Clarius Group LLC Buys 122 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.59.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.80. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

