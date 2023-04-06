Clarius Group LLC Sells 953 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,492,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

