Clarius Group LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Boston Partners grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,477,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

