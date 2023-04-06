The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $259.43 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $261.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.