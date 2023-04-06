NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

