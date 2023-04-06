Clarius Group LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

