Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

