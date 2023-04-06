Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

