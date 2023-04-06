CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $90.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

