Clarius Group LLC Acquires 3,872 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PDN opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

