Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $143.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

