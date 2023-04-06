Clarius Group LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

KEYS stock opened at $155.96 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $169.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.