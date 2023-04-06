10,532 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth $681,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

