Clarius Group LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SPG opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.