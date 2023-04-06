NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NG stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.