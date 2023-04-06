NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $12,493,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 968,700 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after buying an additional 926,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 221.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 424,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.