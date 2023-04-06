Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 16.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.