Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.