Clarius Group LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

