Clarius Group LLC Purchases 78 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,531,000 after buying an additional 100,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total value of $126,578.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,473 shares of company stock worth $12,975,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

