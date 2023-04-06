Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

SCHN stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $773.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 277,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

