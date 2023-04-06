Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 866 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,208,909.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 804,998 shares in the company, valued at $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,208,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,629,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

