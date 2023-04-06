Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $408.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

