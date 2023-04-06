Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,051 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Anika Therapeutics worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

