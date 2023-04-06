Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 347,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,208 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 59,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.37 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

