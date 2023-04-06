Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $111.65.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

