Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,390,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 264,524 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 630,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81,843 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

