Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 141 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.