Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $656.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

