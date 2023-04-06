iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 293,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

