Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

