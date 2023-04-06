626 Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

