Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.15 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $498.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

