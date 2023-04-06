Hess (NYSE:HES) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.93.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

