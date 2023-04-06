Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.4 %

OZK stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

