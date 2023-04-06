iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

