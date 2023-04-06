Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.