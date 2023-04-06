Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 0.1 %

WRK opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

