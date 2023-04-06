Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,813 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

