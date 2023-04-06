Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

